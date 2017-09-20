Jada Pinkett Smith denies she's a Scientologist

Story highlights
(CNN)Jada Pinkett Smith wants everyone to know she's not a Scientologist. She is just in the habit of practicing "human kindness."
The actress is disputing Leah Remini's assertion that she's a member of the controversial Church of Scientology.
Remini, whose A&E series, "Scientology and the Aftermath," just won an Emmy for outstanding informational series or special, recently told The Daily Beast that Pinkett Smith has "been in Scientology a long time."
"I never saw Will there," Remini said, referring to Pinkett Smith's famous husband, "but I saw Jada at the Celebrity Centre.
"They opened up a Scientology school, and have since closed it. But Jada, I had seen her at the Scientology Celebrity Centre all the time."
But Pinkett Smith tweeted Tuesday that "I have studied Dianetics, and appreciate the merits of Study Tech... but I am not a Scientologist."
The "Girls Trip" star went on to tweet about the other faiths, including Buddhism and Judaism, but said she doesn't claim those religions either.
"I practice human kindness, and I believe that we each have the right to determine what we are and what we are not," she said. "NO ONE ELSE can hold that power."
Remini, who left Scientology in 2013, has become an outspoken critic of her former church, and her series shares stories of other former members.