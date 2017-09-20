'Battle of the Sexes' is easier to like than love

(CNN) "Battle of the Sexes" is an easy movie to like, but with apologies to its tennis backdrop, not quite love. Deftly recreating the Billie Jean King-Bobby Riggs match with Emma Stone and Steve Carell perfectly inhabiting the key roles, the power of the story carries the day, overcoming places where this slight film exhibits as much finesse as an overhead smash.

Those who weren't alive or were barely cognizant in 1973 might be hard-pressed to believe the circus-like atmosphere that surrounded this televised showdown, with Riggs -- a notorious tennis hustler, looking for thrills and a payday at the age of 55 -- dreaming up the idea of playing against a top-ranked woman, eagerly feeding off the publicity as a male chauvinist pig eager to strike a blow against women's lib.

The casual sexism of the time permeates the movie, but the real oomph comes from the actual clips that prove this isn't just hyperbole, such as ABC Sports' Howard Cosell musing about how Hollywood-pretty King would be if she just lost the glasses and let her hair grow out.

Yet "Battle of the Sexes" is considerably stronger off the court than on it, volleying back and forth between the personal lives of its two combatants, in a fashion that nicely humanizes both while occasionally feeling a tad heavy-handed and on the nose.

Directed by Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris ("Little Miss Sunshine") from a script by "Slumdog Millionaire's" Simon Beaufoy, the movie's structure is largely framed by the relationship struggles of its two protagonists. In this tennis story, love means a whole lot.

