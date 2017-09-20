Breaking News

Aaron Paul and Lauren Parsekian are expecting a baby

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 12:13 PM ET, Wed September 20, 2017

"Breaking Bad " star Aaron Paul and filmmaker wife Lauren Parsekian announced in September that they are expecting their first child. The pair married in 2013.
Victoria's Secret model Behati Prinsloo and singer Adam Levine are expecting their second child. The couple married in 2014 and are the parents of a daughter, Dusty Rose, born in September 2016.
Game, set, match. Tennis star Serena Williams revealed in April that she and Alexis Ohanian were expecting their first child. Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. was born September 1. The couple announced their engagement in December 2016.
Designer and TV personality Lauren Conrad welcomed a son with husband William Tell on July 5. Liam James Tell is the first child for Conrad and Tell who married in 2014.
Designer and TV personality Lauren Conrad welcomed a son with husband William Tell on July 5. Liam James Tell is the first child for Conrad and Tell who married in 2014.
Olympic gold medalist Ryan Lochte and his fiancée Kayla Rae Reid welcomed their first child, a son, in June.
Olympic gold medalist Ryan Lochte and his fiancée Kayla Rae Reid welcomed their first child, a son, in June.
Bristol Palin is now the mother of three. The former &quot;Dancing With the Stars&quot; contestant gave birth in May to her second daughter with husband, Dakota Meyer. Palin also has a son from a previous relationship.
Bristol Palin is now the mother of three. The former "Dancing With the Stars" contestant gave birth in May to her second daughter with husband, Dakota Meyer. Palin also has a son from a previous relationship.
Model Eniko Parrish and her comedian husband Kevin Hart announced in May that they are expecting their first child together, a boy. Hart has a son and a daughter from his previous marriage.
Model Eniko Parrish and her comedian husband Kevin Hart announced in May that they are expecting their first child together, a boy. Hart has a son and a daughter from his previous marriage.
Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder welcomed daughter Bodhi Soleil Reed Somerhalder on July 25. The couple married in April 2015.
Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder welcomed daughter Bodhi Soleil Reed Somerhalder on July 25. The couple married in April 2015.
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/04/29/entertainment/ciara-russell-wilson-baby-trnd/index.html&quot;&gt;Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and singer Ciara&lt;/a&gt; welcomed daughter Siena Princess Wilson on April 28. Ciara announced the birth on Instagram.
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and singer Ciara welcomed daughter Siena Princess Wilson on April 28. Ciara announced the birth on Instagram.
Married reality stars Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt announced in April that they are expecting their first child in October 2017.
Married reality stars Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt announced in April that they are expecting their first child in October 2017.
Brittany Bell and Nick Cannon welcomed son Golden &quot;Sagon&quot; Cannon om February 21. Cannon announced the birth on his &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.instagram.com/p/BQ0uJLHFPIs/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Instagram account. &lt;/a&gt;
Brittany Bell and Nick Cannon welcomed son Golden "Sagon" Cannon om February 21. Cannon announced the birth on his Instagram account.
George and Amal Clooney &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/06/06/entertainment/george-clooney-amal-clooney-twins/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;welcomed twins Ella and Alexander in June. &lt;/a&gt;They are the first children for the couple, who married in 2014.
George and Amal Clooney welcomed twins Ella and Alexander in June. They are the first children for the couple, who married in 2014.
Rapper Jay Z and singer Beyoncé, seen here with daughter Blue Ivy Carter in 2014, are adding to their family. The singer &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.instagram.com/p/BP-rXUGBPJa/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;announced on Instagram&lt;/a&gt; she is pregnant with twins.
Rapper Jay Z and singer Beyoncé, seen here with daughter Blue Ivy Carter in 2014, are adding to their family. The singer announced on Instagram she is pregnant with twins.
&quot;Wonder Woman&quot; star Gal Gadot and husband Yaron Versano announced via Instagram in November that they are pregnant with their second child.
"Wonder Woman" star Gal Gadot and husband Yaron Versano announced via Instagram in November that they are pregnant with their second child.
Tori Spelling and husband Dean McDermott announced in October that they are expecting baby No. 5. Son Beau Dean was born in April and joined the couple&#39;s other children: Liam, 9, Stella, 8, Hattie, 5, and Finn, 4.
Tori Spelling and husband Dean McDermott announced in October that they are expecting baby No. 5. Son Beau Dean was born in April and joined the couple's other children: Liam, 9, Stella, 8, Hattie, 5, and Finn, 4.
Singer Kelly Clarkson gave birth to son Remington Alexander Blackstock in April 2016..
Singer Kelly Clarkson gave birth to son Remington Alexander Blackstock in April 2016..
(CNN)Aaron Paul is going to be a dad, yo.

The "Breaking Bad" star and his wife Lauren Parsekian are expecting their first child.
He announced the news Tuesday on his official Instagram account with a photo of Parsekian showing off a baby bump and a caption that read "Hey everyone. Look what I did."
"Words can't express how excited I am that this little one has entered our lives," the caption read. "Just thought it was time I would share this beautiful news with all of you."
    The couple met at Coachella and married in 2013.
    Parsekian is an anti-bullying activist and the director of the 2011 documentary "Finding Kind" about girl-on-girl violence. The expecting mother posted her own announcement on Instagram that featured a sonogram image of the baby.

    Oh hi 🐣👶🏼👋🏼!

    A post shared by Lauren Paul (@laurenpaul8) on

    "Oh hi," she wrote in the caption of the photo, which also included toddler pics of herself and Paul.