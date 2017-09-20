(CNN) Aaron Paul is going to be a dad, yo.

The "Breaking Bad" star and his wife Lauren Parsekian are expecting their first child.

He announced the news Tuesday on his official Instagram account with a photo of Parsekian showing off a baby bump and a caption that read "Hey everyone. Look what I did."

"Words can't express how excited I am that this little one has entered our lives," the caption read. "Just thought it was time I would share this beautiful news with all of you."

The couple met at Coachella and married in 2013.

