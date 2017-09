(CNN) Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:

Hurricane Maria thrashes Puerto Rico

The most powerful storm to hit Puerto Rico in 85 years caused "total devastation" and left the whole island without power. ( This CNN reporter felt Maria's wrath firsthand.) Maria weakened Wednesday afternoon to a Category 2 hurricane with 115 mph winds. Catch up on what happened

Search continues for survivors after Mexico quake

At least 216 people have died in a 7.1-magnitude earthquake that hit near Mexico City on Tuesday, and recovery efforts are ongoing during the national emergency. See photos of the devastation here

Obamacare repeal fight is back

-- Republican leadership is looking to advance the Graham-Cassidy repeal bill , and it really comes down to convincing GOP Sens. John McCain and Lisa Murkowski, who both voted against repeal last time.

-- Also, the health care debate is alarming for many who could lose insurance coverage. Here are 10 pre-existing conditions people are most worried about.

United Nations General Assembly



-- President Trump hinted at a decision on the Iran nuclear deal, but declined to reveal what it is. On the other hand, Iran's President Rouhani said it would be a "great pity" if "rogue newcomers" destroy the deal that lifted sanctions under Obama. -- First lady Melania Trump's UN luncheon speech focused on assisting children around the globe.

-- The State Department announced it will provide a $32 million aid package to Rohingya Muslims who have fled violence in Myanmar in recent weeks.