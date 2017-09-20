(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
Hurricane Maria thrashes Puerto Rico
The most powerful storm to hit Puerto Rico in 85 years caused "total devastation" and left the whole island without power. (This CNN reporter felt Maria's wrath firsthand.) Maria weakened Wednesday afternoon to a Category 2 hurricane with 115 mph winds. Catch up on what happened.
Search continues for survivors after Mexico quake
At least 216 people have died in a 7.1-magnitude earthquake that hit near Mexico City on Tuesday, and recovery efforts are ongoing during the national emergency. See photos of the devastation here.
Obamacare repeal fight is back
-- Republican leadership is looking to advance the Graham-Cassidy repeal bill, and it really comes down to convincing GOP Sens. John McCain and Lisa Murkowski, who both voted against repeal last time.
-- Former President Obama slammed the repeal efforts during a speech at a Gates Foundation event. Talk show host Jimmy Kimmel has become one of the faces of the health care fight after revealing his son's poignant surgery story, and he called the GOP's latest repeal bill a "scam."
-- Also, the health care debate is alarming for many who could lose insurance coverage. Here are 10 pre-existing conditions people are most worried about.
United Nations General Assembly
-- President Trump hinted at a decision on the Iran nuclear deal, but declined to reveal what it is. On the other hand, Iran's President Rouhani said it would be a "great pity" if "rogue newcomers" destroy the deal that lifted sanctions under Obama.
-- First lady Melania Trump's UN luncheon speech focused on assisting children around the globe.
-- The State Department announced it will provide a $32 million aid package to Rohingya Muslims who have fled violence in Myanmar in recent weeks.
In other news
-- Democrats said they are going to look into Health Secretary Tom Price's five work-related trips on private jets last week.
-- A ninth death was reported after a Florida nursing home lost its A/C and failed to evacuate residents after Hurricane Irma.
-- After you Airbnb your dream apartment, you can now use the platform to book a restaurant reservation.
