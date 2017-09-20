Death toll in Mexico's earthquake rises, rescue attempts continue

Story highlights "Stay indoors," Mexican President advises

Strong earthquake comes on anniversary of devastating 1985 quake

(CNN) A sea of rescuers in hard hats and masks continue to descend upon the streets of Mexico City in search of survivors after a deadly earthquake struck the region.

"The priority now is continue rescuing those who are still trapped and provide medical attention to the injured," said President Enrique Peña Nieto in a video statement early Wednesday.

Dozens of buildings in central Mexico turned into plumes of dust and debris killing at least 216 people in Mexico City -- one of the busiest cities in the world -- and the surrounding states of Puebla, Mexico and Morelos when a powerful 7.1-magnitude earthquake struck Tuesday, officials said.

One of those buildings was the Enrique Rebsamen school in Mexico City's Coapa district, where 22 bodies have been recovered.

Volunteers and rescue workers search for children trapped inside at collapsed Enrique Rebsamen school in Mexico City

"Unfortunately many people have lost their lives, including girls and boys in schools, buildings and houses. I want to express my condolences to those who lost a family member or a loved one. Mexico shares your grief," Peña Nieto said.

