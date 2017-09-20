In the aftermath of an earthquake, silence can save lives

(CNN) Occasionally, amidst the cacophony of rescuers yelling orders and the sound of raw concrete and stone being pushed aside, someone will raise a fist.

The scene falls silent, and others raise their hands in turn, signaling the unspoken command.

Be quiet. A life could be in the balance.

First responders raise their hands asking for silence as they work on removing the rubble of a collapsed building looking for survivors.

Silence is a precious commodity in these times. Silence is what allows rescue workers to hear a cry for help, or even the faintest breath under the debris.

