(CNN) Rescue crews working in silence raced Wednesday to remove a girl trapped in the rubble of a collapsed elementary school in Mexico City.

Crowds gathered throughout the day behind a barrier outside Enrique Rebsamen, awaiting news of the girl's fate.

Inside the secured area, the girl's family waited as members of the Mexican navy and marines, the Red Cross and a professional rescue team called Los Topos painstakingly worked to reach the girl.

Rescuers removed bricks and pieces of concrete and used thermal, sound and movement sensors, according to CNN affiliate Foro TV. They periodically held their hands up and gestured for silence so they could listen for signs of life.

The elementary school was one of 16 schools in Mexico City to suffer serious damage in Tuesday's 7.1-magnitude earthquake.

Marine holds both hands up to quiet crowd so searchers can listen for any sign of life. Hundreds gathered fall into pin-drop silence pic.twitter.com/JEE60KKILc — Miguel Marquez (@miguelmarquez) September 20, 2017

