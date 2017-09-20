(CNN) Rescue crews working in silence raced Wednesday to remove a girl trapped in the rubble of a collapsed elementary school in Mexico City.

Crowds gathered outside Enrique Rebsamen School as rescuers used thermal, sound and movement sensors, according to CNN affiliate Foro TV.

The elementary school was one of 16 schools in Mexico City to suffer serious damage in Tuesday's 7.1-magnitude earthquake. After finding the bodies of 21 schoolchildren and four adults in the building, all rescue efforts at the school are being put toward rescuing this little girl.

As rescuers removed bricks and pieces of concrete, they held their hands up and gestured for silence so they could hear her movements.

Marine holds both hands up to quiet crowd so searchers can listen for any sign of life. Hundreds gathered fall into pin-drop silence pic.twitter.com/JEE60KKILc — Miguel Marquez (@miguelmarquez) September 20, 2017

Early Wednesday afternoon, rescue crews told Foro TV reporter Danielle Dithurbide they are "very close to getting the little girl out. We just need a type of bridge to pull her off the rubble."

