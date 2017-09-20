(CNN)Rescue crews working in silence raced Wednesday to remove a girl trapped in the rubble of a collapsed elementary school in Mexico City.
Crowds gathered outside Enrique Rebsamen School as rescuers used thermal, sound and movement sensors, according to CNN affiliate Foro TV.
The elementary school was one of 16 schools in Mexico City to suffer serious damage in Tuesday's 7.1-magnitude earthquake. After finding the bodies of 21 schoolchildren and four adults in the building, all rescue efforts at the school are being put toward rescuing this little girl.
As rescuers removed bricks and pieces of concrete, they held their hands up and gestured for silence so they could hear her movements.
Early Wednesday afternoon, rescue crews told Foro TV reporter Danielle Dithurbide they are "very close to getting the little girl out. We just need a type of bridge to pull her off the rubble."
A rescuer told Foro TV they found two temperature readings of vital organs that were confirmed with a doctor with federal police.
"That person should be alive," another rescuer told Foro TV.
The rescuers said they wanted to send in a camera at a different angle to reduce the risk of collapse as they try to identify more of the head and arms.
"It's definitely a body with life. There was some movement of the fingers," one rescuer told reporters and a supervisor at the scene.
The girl's family is at the site.