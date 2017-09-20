(CNN)Rescue crews working in silence raced Wednesday to remove a girl trapped in the rubble of a collapsed elementary school in Mexico City.
Crowds gathered throughout the day behind a barrier outside Enrique Rebsamen, awaiting news of the girl's fate.
Inside the secured area, the girl's family waited as members of the Mexican navy and marines, the Red Cross and a professional rescue team called Los Topos painstakingly worked to reach the girl.
Rescuers removed bricks and pieces of concrete and used thermal, sound and movement sensors, according to CNN affiliate Foro TV. They periodically held their hands up and gestured for silence so they could listen for signs of life.
The elementary school was one of 16 schools in Mexico City to suffer serious damage in Tuesday's 7.1-magnitude earthquake.
'I thought someone was kicking my chair'
The earthquake caused part of the building to fold in on itself, sandwiching and collapsing classroom onto classroom.
Foro TV interviewed two girls who said they were in the school at the time. One said she was taking down her English homework as the building began to shake.
"I thought someone was kicking my chair, but I turned around and no one was kicking me. The English teacher said there was a quake. Our teacher took us to the stairs and that's when part of the building started to come down. There was dust everywhere. We couldn't see," one girl told the station.
A member of Los Topos told Foro TV he crawled into openings within the ruins over pieces of broken chairs and splintered walls.
Another member of the rescue group told Foro TV her small size made it easier for her to move through the rubble. She said she helped remove debris to create openings for cameras and sensors to move around.
"We're just trying to help. Any parent, anyone with a child, would do the same," she told Foro TV.
On Wednesday afternoon, a rescuer told Foro TV they found two temperature readings of vital organs that were confirmed with a doctor with federal police.
"That person should be alive," another rescuer told Foro TV.
The rescuers said they wanted to send in a camera at a different angle to reduce the risk of collapse as they try to identify more of the head and arms.
"It's definitely a body with life. There was some movement of the fingers," one rescuer told reporters and a supervisor at the scene.