(CNN) Jessica Mangiaracina and Bob Perkins barely survived Hurricane Irma with their two children, and their nightmare isn't over yet.

When Category 5 Irma ravaged St. Thomas in the US Virgin Islands, they were forced to evacuate to Puerto Rico. They now find themselves facing another powerful storm in the form of Maria -- with almost no way out.

The hurricane made landfall in Puerto Rico Wednesday morning as a Category 4 storm with sustained winds of 155 mph.

When Irma was bearing down on St. Thomas, the couple, with their children aged 7 and 9, had been getting ready for four days. But nothing could have prepared them for the devastation from Irma.

"It's like a war zone -- it's like waking up in the morning and an atomic bomb went off. I've never seen that except for on TV but that's what it looks like," says Perkins, who does Street View and virtual-reality tours for Google.

