Nairobi, Kenya (CNN) Kenya's highest court laid out its reasons for annulling last month's presidential election on Wednesday, condemning the country's voting authority for failing to give the court full access to its computer servers.

Justice Philomena Mwilu said that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission's (IEBC) refusal to provide access left the court "no choice but to accept the petitioner's claims that the IEBC's IT system was infiltrated and compromised, and the data therein interfered with, or IEBC's officials themselves interfered with the data."

The court criticized the independent voting body for failing to provide information on the IT system's firewall configuration, among other court requests.

The Kenyan Supreme Court detailed its reasons for nullifying last month's presidential vote.

Opposition supporters demonstrated nearby as the court read its statement, according to Reuters . Hours before, police had secured and closed some roads around the courthouse.

The IEBC declared incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta, the winner of August's election by 54% to 45%.

Read More