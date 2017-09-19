How the iconic 'Whose streets? Our streets!' chant has been co-opted

(CNN) As peaceful protests gave way to violence in St. Louis over the weekend, a group of police officers were heard repeating a familiar chant .

Whose streets? Our streets. Whose streets? Our streets!

To many, it was startling. The chant, most often used as a rallying cry for people protesting oppression, had been appropriated by those in authority.

"The police were using it to claim their right to the city, to claim ownership of the streets and the public spaces."

The phrase is most often used as a rallying cry for people protesting oppression: LGBTQ activists immigration activists , and most pertinently, black activists at intense junctions of racial tension.

While its history stretches back decades, the chant has experienced a groundswell in the last few years as more and more people took to protesting police violence, racial inequality and other injustices.

"From the time I was photographing demonstrations in the early '90s, that was a chant that was pretty much ongoing," said Meg Wagner, a photographer who also was a co-curator of the "Whose Streets?" exhibition. It was used in labor demonstrations and at rallies for reproductive rights and advocacy for AIDS victims, she said.

But lately the chant has made its way to groups on the other side of the sociopolitical spectrum. It was barked by white nationalists as they marched, tiki torches in hand and Nazi regalia on display, down the streets of Charlottesville, Virginia last month. A Vice documentary on the Charlottesville protests features ample footage of the chant.

"It's never, to my knowledge, been tied to a single social movement," said Carroll, the historian. "That's why it makes it possible to be appropriated by a counter movement."

It's unclear whether the St. Louis officers who chanted it were doing so to mock protesters or appropriating it for their own message.

CNN has reached out to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department for comment but hasn't heard back.

"I think it's potentially inflammatory for them (the police) to take something that's about social justice, that's about the right to public space and the right to protest in public, and to appropriate it," Carroll said.

"I think that will probably not improve police relations with the Black Lives Matter protesters."