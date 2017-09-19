Merriam-Webster redefines 'troll' and 'dog whistle' to conform to the times

(CNN) In the months since last November's election, the Merriam-Webster dictionary has been on overdrive.

It's transformed itself into a cheeky, fact-checking machine . And in the process, it's struck social gold (more than half a million Twitter followers and counting).

On Monday, the dictionary released more than 250 new words and definitions. True to its fresh image, the list includes several words that, in this new political and social climate, have taken on a different meaning.

Consider "troll."