South Carolina students punished for spelling 'rape' with letters sprayed on their chests

Story highlights The incident occurred during the school's Breast Cancer Awareness Night

Students originally sprayed 'bump cancer' on their chests until four of them moved to spell 'rape'

Atlanta (CNN) Four South Carolina high school students have been punished for sharing a picture on social media that appears to advocate sexual assault.

The image shows the Westside High School students spelling the word "rape" with letters spray painted on their chests. The incident occurred Friday at a football game during the school's annual Breast Cancer Awareness Night. Every touchdown from that game would also benefit St. Jude Children's Hospital through the program "Touchdown Against Cancer."

Kyle Newton, Director of External Affairs for Anderson School District Five, told CNN in an email that the four students were originally part of a larger group that had spray painted letters to spell out the words "bump cancer" on their chests. The students then "essentially started playing scrabble" and moved around to spell different words with those letters, Newton told CNN.

One of the words was "rape."

The picture was shared on Snapchat with the caption "What we do to Daniel," referring to their opponents, Daniel High School.

Read More