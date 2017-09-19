A charity rented out Trump's childhood home and invited refugees

(CNN) The mat outside the front door of President Donald Trump's childhood home displayed a new message over the weekend: Refugees Welcome.

It was an obvious dig at a President who has taken action to block some refugees from coming into the United States.

But the charity Oxfam was looking to send a clear message when it rented the 1940s Tudor-style house in Queens, New York, where Trump lived until the age of four. The home has previously been listed on Airbnb.

"We need to do as much as we can to support refugees here and abroad," said Isra Chaker, campaigns adviser and refugee campaign lead at Oxfam America. "Especially in the United States. We're not doing enough and we can do so much more."

Oxfam hosted refugees from Syria, Somalia and Vietnam at the house to share their experiences of what it was like to flee their countries and build a new life in the United States.

From left to right: Uyen Nguyen, Ghassan Shehadeh and Eiman Ali, who all came to the US as refugees, walk into the living room of Trump's childhood home.