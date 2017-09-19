Puerto Rico had half as many people the last time it saw a hurricane this bad

(CNN) If Maria's track holds, Puerto Rico will take a direct hit.

That'll make Maria the first Category 4 or 5 hurricane to make landfall in Puerto Rico in 85 years.

In 1932, the San Ciprián hurricane made landfall in late September, pummeling the island for eight long hours.

At the time, the population of Puerto Rico was a little over 1.5 million.

Today, more than 3.3 million people call the US territory home.

