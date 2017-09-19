5 things for September 19: Maria, Georgia Tech, Manafort, Rohingya, Obamacare

(CNN) If you're waking up to good weather this morning, spare a thought for those who are staring down yet another storm. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door . (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here .)

1. Hurricane Maria

What it's like riding out Hurricane Maria

What it's like riding out Hurricane Maria 01:29

What it's like riding out Hurricane Maria

2. Georgia Tech

Schultz, identified as an LGBTQ student with possible psychological needs, was shot Saturday night after campus police responded to a 911 call about a person holding a knife and possibly a gun. Cell phone video showed police repeatedly telling Schultz to put a knife down. Schultz took a few steps forward, and police opened fire. It was Schultz who made the 911 call that led to the deadly encounter , the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.

JUST WATCHED Violent protests erupt on Georgia Tech campus Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Violent protests erupt on Georgia Tech campus 00:48

3. Paul Manafort

Some of the intelligence collected includes communications that sparked concerns among investigators that Manafort had encouraged the Russians to help with the campaign , according to three sources familiar with the investigation. Two of these sources, however, cautioned that the evidence is not conclusive.

JUST WATCHED Manafort wiretapped under secret court orders Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Manafort wiretapped under secret court orders 06:21

4. Rohingya

If you're not familiar with the plight of Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar , just know the story is likely to get more attention as world leaders and thinkers weigh in.

Back to the "world leaders weighing in" part: Myanmar's de facto leader, Nobel Peace Prize laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, has been criticized for her silence on the matter, and even after she addressed the crisis today, her speech was called "disingenuous" by detractors.

JUST WATCHED Myanmar's Suu Kyi addresses Rohingya crisis Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Myanmar's Suu Kyi addresses Rohingya crisis 03:22

5. Obamacare

The catch? Last month, the Senate's parliamentarian told the budget committee that the Senate only had until September 30 to repeal Obamacare with a simple majority. So, if they want to do it the easy way, the clock is definitely ticking.

JUST WATCHED What's in Graham-Cassidy health care bill? Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH What's in Graham-Cassidy health care bill? 04:09

BREAKFAST BROWSE

People are talking about these. Read up. Join in.

'Grey's Anatomy' actress Kate Walsh reveals she had a brain tumor

Toys 'R' Us files for bankruptcy protection

Watch this passenger jet drift in high winds left by Irma

JUST WATCHED See passenger jet drift in Irma's high winds Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH See passenger jet drift in Irma's high winds 00:58

Fluoride exposure in utero linked to lower IQ, study finds

Nerf guns can pose a serious eye risk, doctors warn

WHAT'S FOR LUNCH

Here's what's happening later.

Harsh words expected for North Korea and Iran

President Trump make a major speech today to the United Nations . He will encourage nations to take responsibility for their own security while calling for collective action against (hint, hint) rogue nations.

JUST WATCHED The times Donald Trump bashed the UN Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH The times Donald Trump bashed the UN 01:33

NUMBER OF THE DAY

300 years

JUST WATCHED Irma has left Barbuda uninhabitable Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Irma has left Barbuda uninhabitable 00:36

AND FINALLY ...

Meet your new motivational anthem