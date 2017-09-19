5 things for September 19: Maria, Georgia Tech, Manafort, Rohingya, Obamacare

(CNN)If you're waking up to good weather this morning, spare a thought for those who are staring down yet another storm. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door. (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)
1. Hurricane Maria
Hurricane Maria is for real, and it's already done major damage. The storm hit Dominica as a Category 5 hurricane yesterday and left what the country's Prime Minister called "widespread devastation." After weakening a bit, it's now back to a Category 5 and is heading westward, where it may hit Puerto Rico. If it does, it would be the first Category 4 or greater hurricane to hit the country in 85 years. Given Puerto Rico's recent debt problems, the last thing it needs right now is a major storm that could further cripple the economy.
2. Georgia Tech
Violence erupted last night on the campus of the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta after a vigil for a student shot and killed by police. Attendees at the vigil for Scout Schultz said the short, initial gathering ended quietly, and later a separate gathering developed with chanting, marching and, ultimately, confrontations at the campus police headquarters.
Schultz, identified as an LGBTQ student with possible psychological needs, was shot Saturday night after campus police responded to a 911 call about a person holding a knife and possibly a gun. Cell phone video showed police repeatedly telling Schultz to put a knife down. Schultz took a few steps forward, and police opened fire. It was Schultz who made the 911 call that led to the deadly encounter, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.
3. Paul Manafort
US investigators wiretapped former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort under secret court orders before and after the election, sources tell CNN, an extraordinary step involving a high-ranking campaign official now at the center of the Russia meddling probe. The government snooping continued into early this year, including a period when Manafort was known to talk to President Donald Trump.
Some of the intelligence collected includes communications that sparked concerns among investigators that Manafort had encouraged the Russians to help with the campaign, according to three sources familiar with the investigation. Two of these sources, however, cautioned that the evidence is not conclusive.
4. Rohingya
If you're not familiar with the plight of Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar, just know the story is likely to get more attention as world leaders and thinkers weigh in.
The Rohingya are an ancient community in Myanmar, and they currently make up the largest group of stateless people in the world. They've always been at risk, but a recent increase in violence has claimed more than 1,000 lives since the end of August and has forced hundreds of thousands of civilians to seek refuge in neighboring Bangladesh.
Back to the "world leaders weighing in" part: Myanmar's de facto leader, Nobel Peace Prize laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, has been criticized for her silence on the matter, and even after she addressed the crisis today, her speech was called "disingenuous" by detractors.
5. Obamacare
It's baaack! Republicans' Obamacare repeal efforts, which everyone thought kind of died after the "skinny repeal" debacle, have new life. A new bill called the Graham-Cassidy bill is being tossed around in the Senate, and Republican leaders, including House Speaker Paul Ryan, think it may be their "last, best chance" for their health care agenda.
The catch? Last month, the Senate's parliamentarian told the budget committee that the Senate only had until September 30 to repeal Obamacare with a simple majority. So, if they want to do it the easy way, the clock is definitely ticking.
WHAT'S FOR LUNCH
Here's what's happening later.
Harsh words expected for North Korea and Iran
President Trump make a major speech today to the United Nations. He will encourage nations to take responsibility for their own security while calling for collective action against (hint, hint) rogue nations.
NUMBER OF THE DAY
300 years
That's how long people consistently lived on the island nation of Barbuda, until it was wiped out by Hurricane Irma.
