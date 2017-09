(CNN) A 23-year-old Louisiana man was charged with murder Tuesday in a pair of Baton Rouge shootings that police have said may have been racially motivated,

Kenneth Gleason, 23, was charged in connection with the two killings last week -- and with attempted murder in a separate incident.

The victims in the fatal shootings, 49-year-old Donald Smart and 59-year-old Bruce Cofield, were shot to death two days and a couple of miles apart, authorities said.

Developing story - more to come