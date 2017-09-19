How world leaders reacted to Trump's UN speech

(CNN) As President Donald Trump took the world stage Tuesday at the United Nations General Assembly to deliver a speech, world leaders were stoic and quiet, barely reacting to his remarks about their countries.

It was the first time Trump spoke to UN leaders as President.

In his 41-minute address, Trump vowed to "totally destroy North Korea" if the US and its allies were forced defend themselves.

"Rocket Man is on a suicide mission for himself and for his regime," Trump said. "The United States is ready, willing and able, but hopefully this will not be necessary. That's what the United Nations is all about; that's what the United Nations is for. Let's see how they do."

Television cameras panned briefly to members representing North Korea, but the two seats were vacant.

Read More