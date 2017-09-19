Breaking News

How world leaders reacted to Trump's UN speech

Veronica Rocha, CNN

Updated 5:28 PM ET, Tue September 19, 2017

(CNN)As President Donald Trump took the world stage Tuesday at the United Nations General Assembly to deliver a speech, world leaders were stoic and quiet, barely reacting to his remarks about their countries.

It was the first time Trump spoke to UN leaders as President.
In his 41-minute address, Trump vowed to "totally destroy North Korea" if the US and its allies were forced defend themselves.
"Rocket Man is on a suicide mission for himself and for his regime," Trump said. "The United States is ready, willing and able, but hopefully this will not be necessary. That's what the United Nations is all about; that's what the United Nations is for. Let's see how they do."
    Television cameras panned briefly to members representing North Korea, but the two seats were vacant.
    Trump then took on the Iranian government, saying it was "a corrupt dictatorship behind the false guise of a democracy."
    As the US President railed against the country's leadership, televisions cameras filmed as a member of Iranian delegation fiddled with a cellphone, then slipped on eyeglasses.
    The delegate listened intently and focused on Trump as he described the Iran deal: "the worst and most one-sided transactions the United States has ever entered into."
    The delegate's reaction was shared by other members.
    Members of the Venezuelan delegation sat with their arms crossed as Trump described the country's leadership, under President Nicolás Maduro, as a "corrupt regime" that has "destroyed a prosperous nation by ideology that has produced poverty and misery everywhere it has been tried."
    Here are photos taken around the room, showing the attendees during Trump's address.

    North Korea

    Two empty chairs of the Democratic People&#39;s Republic of Korea as President Trump addressed the United Nations General Assembly.
    Russia

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov listens.
    Iran

    Members of the Iranian delegation listento Trump&#39;s speech.
    South Korea

    Delegates from South Korea listen.
    Venezuela

    Delegates from Venezuela listen during Trump&#39;s address.
    Israel

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, center, and his wife Sara Netanyahu, right, and Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon.
    Turkey

    Turkey&#39;s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (middle row R), Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Recep Akdag (middle row 2 L), Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu (middle row 2 R), Chief of the General Staff of the Turkish Armed Forces Hulusi Akar (middle row L) and Turkey&#39;s Energy and Natural Resources Minister Berat Albayrak (R).
