Story highlights Trump has been working with senators on the new GOP Obamacare repeal effort

Senators have been staking out positions on the bill, which has a Sept. 30 deadline to pass with only 50 votes

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump would sign the Graham-Cassidy bill if the legislation to repeal Obamacare makes it to his desk, an administration official told CNN Tuesday.

A source tells CNN that the White House has been working with Republican Sens. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Bill Cassidy of Louisiana for weeks on the new effort, and a second source added that Trump himself had quietly encouraged the two senators to take another shot at health care.

Though it seemed as if the effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act was dead in the water after the so-called "skinny" repeal bill failed this summer with a dramatic late-night vote against it by Republican Sen. John McCain of Arizona , there is a renewed push to pass a repeal before the end of the month.

The President has also made calls to senators in recent days in an effort to urge them to move forward with health care one more time. In these calls, Trump has warned Republican lawmakers that this could be their last chance to follow through on a seven-year promise to repeal President Barack Obama's signature domestic achievement -- especially in light of a looming deadline that would allow the bill to pass the Senate with a simple majority, rather than with 60 votes.

