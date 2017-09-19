Story highlights He implied he was quoting the Gospel

He is no stranger to controversial remarks

Washington (CNN) Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore is standing behind terms he used at a recent campaign event that are widely seen as racially insensitive toward Native Americans and Asians.

Moore, who was the former chief justice of the state Supreme Court, implied in a tweet on Monday he was quoting the Gospel the day before when he used the words "reds and yellows."

On Monday, Moore tweeted: "Red, yellow, black and white they are precious in His sight. Jesus loves the little children of the world. This is the Gospel."

Red, yellow, black and white they are precious in His sight. Jesus loves the little children of the world. This is the Gospel. (1/2) — Judge Roy Moore (@MooreSenate) September 18, 2017

He continued: "If we take it seriously, America can once again be united as one nation under God."

If we take it seriously, America can once again be united as one nation under God. (2/2) — Judge Roy Moore (@MooreSenate) September 18, 2017

The reference to "red and yellow, black and white" doesn't appear in the Bible but is in a well known Sunday School hymn , "Jesus Loves the Little Children." His campaign did not immediately respond to CNN's request for comment.

Read More