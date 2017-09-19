Jurors appear to snooze as prosecutors detail Menendez travel

Story highlights Several jurors appeared to be napping as prosecutors introduced evidence of Menendez's travels

Trial could go until Thanksgiving

Judge rejected request to show jurors extended 2013 CNN interview with Menendez

Newark, New Jersey (CNN) Federal prosecutors spent hours detailing years-worth of private jets and other flight arrangements for Sen. Bob Menendez during his federal bribery trial Tuesday -- but they may not have had the jury's full attention.

At least four jurors appeared to doze off as prosecutors guided FBI Special Agent Alan Mohl through dozens of records showing Menendez's travel to the Dominican Republic allegedly arranged by his friend and co-defendant, Dr. Salomon Melgen.

In the midst of a particularly drowsy stretch of testimony, defense attorney Abbe Lowell interjected: "If it would help save time -- we'd stipulate that all of these flights occurred."

Prosecutors, however, were unrelenting, and DOJ attorney Monique Abrishami said that the jury deserves to "see the evidence."

For days, prosecutors have introduced mountains of flight records, invoices and copies of passport entries to support their accusation that the doctor bribed the New Jersey Democrat with rides on private jets and luxurious vacations. Both men deny the charges.

