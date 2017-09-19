Reiner, Frum headline group to publicize Russia probes

Story highlights Reiner and Frum told CNN that they felt compelled to act on the news of Russia's alleged involvement in the 2016 election

They want to make information on Russia more accessible to Americans

Washington (CNN) Film director Rob Reiner and Atlantic senior editor David Frum are teaming up to promote a group that aims to widely share information about Russia's involvement in the 2016 election and its ongoing threat to US institutions.

The Committee to Investigate Russia's website, InvestigateRussia.org , launched on Tuesday and includes a video featuring actor Morgan Freeman.

Reiner and Frum, who are both members of the group's advisory board, told CNN that they felt compelled to act on the news of Russia's alleged meddling in the 2016 election.

"It occurred to me that, you know, we've heard this cliche our whole lives. When our country is attacked, politics stops at the water's edge. This is the first time that that didn't happen," Reiner told CNN's Alisyn Camerota and John Berman on CNN's "New Day" Tuesday morning.

He continued: "So I started reaching out to people who are patriots and not necessarily my political stripe to say we're all together in this. Our country is attacked. Democracy is on the brink -- if we're going to survive, we need to come together as Americans and understand what happened."

Read More