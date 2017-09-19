Story highlights Paul: "This is keeping Obamacare and redistributing the proceeds"

He told reporters Monday that it was a "bad bill"

Washington (CNN) Sen. Rand Paul continues to attack the latest Republican attempt to repeal and replace Obamacare -- the Graham-Cassidy bill -- calling it "another big government boondoggle."

Speaking on Fox News Tuesday, Paul denounced the bill as an Obamacare 2.0 that happens to give more power to states.

"This isn't a repeal. This is keeping Obamacare and redistributing the proceeds.," said Paul. "So, this is not a repeal bill, this is sort of, 'Hey, we'll take Obamacare, replace it with Obamacare, but we're going to let the states have a little more power in how we spend it.'"

Paul said he would support a partial repeal bill -- as he did with the "skinny bill" that was voted on earlier this summer and failed to pass -- but argued that the Graham-Cassidy bill is not that.

Read More