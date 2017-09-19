Odds of new GOP health plan passing? '\_(ツ)_/'

(CNN) The last time anyone paid much attention to the Republican effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act was when it was failing on the Senate floor in late July. That was the end of the end, we were told. Not so fast! Suddenly there appears to be a last-minute attempt -- led by Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Bill Cassidy of Louisiana -- to get rid of Obamacare. How much of a chance does this last-ditch effort have? I reached out to CNN's congressional correspondent -- and resident Ohio State Buckeyes fan -- Phil Mattingly to answer that question. Our conversation, conducted via email and lightly edited for flow, is below.

Cillizza: I thought repealing Obamacare was dead? No? How many lives does this effort have?

Mattingly: Man, you and everyone else, save for maybe Lindsey Graham, Bill Cassidy and a few really smart health policy reporters who stayed in tune with this effort as others (including the highest ranks of GOP leadership) rolled their eyes or were cracking the books to learn more about full expensing, mortgage interest deduction and how much each reduction of a point in the corporate rate would cost. (You know, because it's supposed to be tax reform time.) So here's the thing -- this is definitely very alive. Does that mean they'll get to 50? No. But the fact we're even talking about this is quite the testament to the effort of Graham and Cassidy behind the scenes. They raised this from the dead by themselves (in fact, Sen. John Thune called Cassidy "the grave robber" yesterday because "this thing was six feet under." Related: Thune is always great to talk to about everything.)

As to how many lives this has left, well, you're staring straight at the ninth and final (health care is apparently a cat metaphor in my head or something.) Here's why: Republicans are using the budget process to pass repeal and replace because it allows for a bill to pass with a simple majority. That vehicle dies on Sept. 30. So they have 11 days to get this done. If Graham-Cassidy fails, repeal is dead. Like for real this time.

Cillizza: Do we know what the preferred legislative vehicle will be (if there is one)? Is it Graham-Cassidy? Alexander-Murray? Something else? None?

