Story highlights Netanyahu echoed President Trump in arguing against the Iran nuclear pact

"The Iranian nuclear deal not only doesn't block Iran's path to the bomb, but actually paves it," he said

New York (CNN) Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took aim at Iran in his speech to more than 190 nations in the UN General Assembly, but the Israeli leader was clearly tailoring his message for one man: President Donald Trump.

With the US President hinting that he may pull out of the deal to constrain Tehran's nuclear program against the wishes of other countries that signed onto the agreement, Netanyahu used his annual address to argue that the world should reconsider the pact and echoed Trump in calling it "an embarrassment."

Netanyahu "had an audience of one," said David Makovsky, a distinguished fellow at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy. "He sees a chance to somehow either jettison the agreement or more vigorously enforce it. And that could be where they end up."

JUST WATCHED Trump, Netanyahu meeting to focus on Iran Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Trump, Netanyahu meeting to focus on Iran 03:12

US law requires the president to certify to Congress every three months whether Iran is meeting its end of the bargain, which curbed Tehran's nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions.

Trump and US officials have said that even though the International Atomic Energy Agency has said that Iran is complying, they believe that Iran is in violation of the "spirit" of the deal.

Read More