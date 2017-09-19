(CNN) President Donald Trump's personal attorney and longtime associate, Michael Cohen, said the committee postponed his planned interview Tuesday before the Senate intelligence committee.

After spending more than an hour in the intelligence committee's secure meeting room, Cohen and his lawyers told reporters the committee has postponed his testimony and he would return voluntarily at a later date. Cohen did not explain why the testimony had been postponed.

Cohen was expected to vigorously participating in any collusion with the Russians to help Trump get elected in testimony before the Senate intelligence committee Tuesday, according to a copy of his opening statement obtained by CNN.

"I emphatically state that I had nothing to do with any Russian involvement in our electoral process," Cohen's statement says

Cohen specifically denies working with Russia to interfere with the US election or to "hack anyone or any organization," including Democratic Party computers. He also denies any role in the creation of so-called fake news stories, which the US intelligence community linked to a Russian campaign that used propaganda and online trolls to promote stories critical of Hillary Clinton and help Trump.

