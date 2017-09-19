(CNN) President Donald Trump's personal attorney and longtime associate, Michael Cohen, will vigorously deny participating in any collusion with the Russians to help Trump get elected in testimony before the Senate intelligence committee Tuesday, according to a copy of his opening statement obtained by CNN.

"I emphatically state that I had nothing to do with any Russian involvement in our electoral process," Cohen's statement says

Cohen specifically denies working with Russia to interfere with the US election or to "hack anyone or any organization," including Democratic Party computers. He also denies any role in the creation of so-called fake news stories, which the US intelligence community linked to a Russian campaign that used propaganda and online trolls to promote stories critical of Hillary Clinton and help Trump.

"I have never engaged with, been paid by, paid for, or conversed with any member of the Russian Federation or anyone else to create fake news stories to assist the Trump campaign or damage the Clinton campaign," Cohen's statement reads.

Cohen also defends Trump in his statement. "I never saw anything -- not a hint of anything -- that demonstrated his involvement in Russian interference in our election or any form of Russian collusion."

