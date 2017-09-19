Huntsman: No question Russia interfered in US election

Story highlights Huntsman said Russian interference in the US election has directly led to a low level of trust

He also said that "Russia continues to threaten stability in Europe"

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump's pick for US ambassador to Russia, former Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman, told lawmakers Tuesday that there is "no question Russia interfered in the US election last summer."

Appearing in his nomination hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations committee, Huntsman said the interference in the election has directly led to the low level of trust between Moscow and Washington.

The US government publicly announced in October that it was "confident" Russia orchestrated the hacking of the Democratic National Committee in the lead-up to the election.

And in January , days before President Donald Trump took office, the US intelligence community concluded that Russian President Vladimir Putin had ordered an "influence campaign" aimed at hurting Trump's rival, Democratic Party candidate Hillary Clinton.

Trump has branded the investigation the "single greatest witch hunt" in political history and consistently questioned the intelligence community's findings well into his presidency even though the intelligence community did not conclude that Russian efforts made a difference in the election result.

