Washington (CNN) Former Vice President Joe Biden again called out the Department of Education for its review of Obama-era Title IX guidance -- and cited "new challenges" when it comes to combating campus sexual assault.

In a video celebrating the third anniversary of "It's On Us," an advocacy organization that grew out of an Obama administration initiative, Biden touted the group's progress toward curbing campus sexual assault in the past three years, but warned against backpedaling by President Donald Trump's administration.

"You may have heard the progress we made, the additional protections we put in Title IX, which is now the law, that protects students from sexual discrimination -- that includes sexual violence," Biden says. "Now the Department of Education under new leadership is working to roll back the protections under Title IX that we worked so hard to put in place."

On Tuesday, Biden shared the new video on Twitter with the message: "#ItsOnUs is making great progress toward ending sexual assault, but today we face new challenges."

#ItsOnUs is making great progress toward ending sexual assault, but today we face new challenges: https://t.co/gUdR13uYeY — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 19, 2017

Biden, who co-founded "It's On Us" in 2014 with President Barack Obama, made shedding light on the issue of campus sexual assault a focus of his vice presidency.

