Story highlights A Washington Post columnist argues the bill doesn't pass the test

Cassidy disagreed Tuesday morning

Washington (CNN) Comedian Jimmy Kimmel tweeted a Washington Post editorial on Monday that argued the Senate's new health care bill fails the "Kimmel Test" -- a reference to the comedian's emotional late-night monologue about how the Affordable Care Act carried protections that helped save his son from a congenital heart defect.

But Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy, who co-sponsored the bill with GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham, vowed to reporters Tuesday that his bill did meet that standard.

In May, Cassidy told Kimmel he would only support a health care bill that would make sure that a child like Kimmel's would have health coverage.

"Would the child born with a congenital heart disease be able to get everything she or he would need in that first year of life ... even if they go over a certain amount?" Cassidy told Kimmel a few months ago.

The Graham-Cassidy bill currently being pushed in the Senate would repeal the individual and employer mandates as well as shift Obamacare's Medicaid expansion funding and insurance subsidy structure into a block grant program for states.

Read More