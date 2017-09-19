Ivanka Trump delivers anti-human trafficking speech at UN

Story highlights Ivanka Trump is in New York for the United Nations General Assembly

She spoke out against human trafficking Tuesday

New York (CNN) Ivanka Trump delivered an anti-human trafficking speech Tuesday at the United Nations General Assembly, calling it "the greatest human rights issue of our time."

"This is a call for action, a call for global unity," Trump said at a panel event hosted by Great Britain and Northern Ireland, noting that her father, President Donald Trump, has said he is "prepared to bring the full force and weight of our government" to combat human trafficking.

Human trafficking is chronically under-reported problem that affects at least 20.9 million people globally in both forced labor and sex trafficking.

"It is hard to grasp how tens of millions of people across the globe can experience this scale of human suffering. It is unacceptable," Trump said. "Human trafficking, forced labor and modern slavery splinters families, distorts global markets, undermines the rule of law, strengthens transnational organized criminal networks and threatens national security everywhere."

Trump, a senior adviser to the President, attended the event as a guest of British Prime Minister Theresa May, who invited her to participate after meeting at the G20 Summit earlier this summer. May thanked Trump for the "personal shared commitment" to the issue.