Under Republican plans, the bill would just need 50 senators to back the bill to pass

Washington (CNN) Republicans are in a down-to-the-wire push to repeal the Affordable Care Act one last time before the clock runs out at the end of the month, and a proposal from GOP Sens. Lindsey Graham and Bill Cassidy appears to be that last effort.

Due to procedural rules under reconciliation, Republicans can currently pass a health care bill with a 51-vote majority, but after September 30 they would need 60 votes, meaning they'd need help from Democrats -- who are adamantly opposed to repealing the health care law known as Obamacare.

But with two Republicans -- Sen. Rand Paul and Sen. John McCain-- already saying they support the Graham-Cassidy bill, the chances of the bill moving forward look grim. Republicans hold a 52-48 majority, so if all other senators in their caucus support the bill, they'd be able to get to that 51-vote majority with a tie breaking vote from Vice President Mike Pence.

However, Sen. Susan Collins has already said she's "leaning against" the bill, while Sen. Lisa Murkoswki has expressed serious concerns. More than a dozen others have said they were undecided.

Here's an unofficial whip count from CNN where some Republicans stand. This list will continue to be updated:

