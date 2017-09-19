Story highlights Republicans are just days away from a deadline to repeal and replace Obamacare

Under Republican plans, the bill would just need 50 senators to back the bill to pass

Washington (CNN) Republicans are in a down-to-the-wire push to repeal the Affordable Care Act one last time before the clock runs out at the end of the month, and a proposal from GOP Sens. Lindsey Graham and Bill Cassidy appears to be that last effort.

Due to procedural rules under reconciliation, Republicans can currently pass a health care bill with a 51-vote majority, but after September 30 they would need 60 votes, meaning they'd need help from Democrats -- who are adamantly opposed to repealing the health care law known as Obamacare.

So far only one Republican -- Sen. Rand Paul -- has definitively refused to support the Graham-Cassidy bill, and Republicans, who hold a 52-48 majority, can only afford to lose one more of their own in order to pass the bill with a tie-breaking vote from Vice President Mike Pence. If they lose two more Republicans, then there's no path for the bill as written to proceed.

Here's an unofficial whip count from CNN where some Republicans stand. This list will continue to be updated:

No

