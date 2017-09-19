RNC covering more than $230,000 in Trump legal fees

Story highlights The RNC sent $131,250 to Trump's personal attorney Jay Sekulow

The group also sent $100,000 to John Dowd, the attorney Trump hired in June

(CNN) The Republican National Committee spent more than $230,000 in August to cover some of President Donald Trump's legal fees associated with the federal investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election, an RNC official told CNN on Tuesday.

The RNC sent $131,250 to Trump's personal attorney Jay Sekulow, via the Constitutional Litigation and Advocacy Group, and $100,000 to John Dowd, the attorney Trump hired in June, the official said.

The payments will be disclosed in the RNC's spending report for the month of August, which will be released on Wednesday.

The President's legal bills were covered through the RNC's legal defense fund -- not its political coffers -- which the RNC official said was established in 2014 to cover legal fees associated with election-related litigation.

