Trump suggests US will have military parade on July 4

Story highlights Trump told Macron he loved the Bastille Day parade in France

This isn't the first time he's mentioned parades

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump has always loved a good parade.

While meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at the United Nations General Assembly in New York City on Monday, he praised Macron for his Bastille Day parade, which he saw during a summer visit.

"I do want to say that I was your guest at Bastille Day," Trump said, according to a transcript of remarks from the White House. "It was one of the greatest parades I've ever seen. It was two hours on the button, and it was military might, and I think a tremendous thing for France and for the spirit of France."

He told Macron he wants to have a similar parade in the United States to show off his country's military force.

"We're going to have to try and top it," Trump told Macron. "But I came back (from France), and one of my early calls were, I think we're going to have to start looking at that ourselves. So we're actually thinking about Fourth of July, Pennsylvania Avenue, having a really great parade to show our military strength."

