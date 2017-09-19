Story highlights Some on the left are blaming a Schumer-Pelosi-Trump deal for opening the door to a third major Republican health care push

Republican senators have tried and repeatedly failed to repeal Obamacare

Washington (CNN) Frustration with Democratic leaders on Capitol Hill is surfacing as progressive activists and health care groups supportive of Obamacare work -- again -- to beat back the latest Republican health care bill.

GOP Senate leaders are trying to cobble together 51 votes for legislation drafted by Sens. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Bill Cassidy of Louisiana. The bill's momentum came so suddenly that the No. 2 Senate Republican, John Thune, called Cassidy "the grave robber" because "this thing was six feet under."

"We do think that Democrats made this a little easier for them," said Angel Padilla, policy director for The Indivisible Project. "The moment when we changed gears is when they made that deal."

"I remember the first thing we said here was, 'Oh my god, they're bringing back health care.' If not for that deal, right now what we would be talking about would be the debt ceiling and the (continuing resolution to fund the government). Congress has trouble passing these things and they always wait for the last minute, and that's what we would be doing right now. But those were taken off the table and now we have this bill," Padilla said. "Schumer and Pelosi should have waited until after September 30 to start cutting deals."

Read More