(CNN) North Korea should be kicked out of the United Nations, a Republican senator who is pressing other nations to support the idea told CNN on Tuesday.

Sen. Cory Gardner of Colorado, who chairs the Foreign Relations Subcommittee on East Asia, is asking 21 countries with embassies in Pyongyang to cut economic and diplomatic ties and support an expulsion of North Korea from the United Nations.

He says the "nefarious behavior" of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, including nuclear tests and missile launches in defiance of UN resolutions, violated the UN's principles.

"Now is the time to diplomatically and economically isolate this regime, until it fully and irreversibly commits to peaceful denuclearization," he says in his letter.

In an interview with CNN, Gardner laid out his rationale. "We have to make it clear, if he wants to be part of a global environment of leadership, then he needs to back away, drop the nuclear program, and then he can be welcomed once again."

