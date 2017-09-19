Story highlights Interior Dept. oversees tens of millions of federal lands in the US

The best shot on 'Big Buck Hunter Pro' will get a visit with Secretary Zinke

Washington (CNN) The Interior Department is treating its employees to an unconventional addition to its cafeteria -- "Big Buck Hunter Pro."

The department announced the cafeteria's temporary new addition Tuesday, saying it is part of Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke's "latest initiative to reemphasize hunting and fishing" at the department.

"Having the 'Big Buck Hunter Pro' arcade game will get many employees involved in sportmen's season, in turn furthering the department's mission of wildlife and habitat conservation​," the statement reads.

Zinke shared an image of the game in a tweet: "To highlight #sportsmen contributions 2 conservation I installed Big Buck Hunter in the employee cafeteria. Get excited for #hunting season!"

To highlight #sportsmen contributions 2 conservation I installed Big Buck Hunter in the employee cafeteria. Get excited for #hunting season! pic.twitter.com/gLxpAqEzpm — Secretary Ryan Zinke (@SecretaryZinke) September 19, 2017

In addition to the game, the department also announced a new competition for employees titled "Secretary's Shotgun Showdown." The winner will be rewarded with "bragging rights and a personal visit with the secretary."

Read More