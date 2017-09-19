Red meat met UN blue in Trump's speech

Story highlights Gayle Tzemach Lemmon: Teleprompter Donald Trump met domestic speech-giving Donald Trump in scorching language at the UN

The tough talk in his first speech to the global body should come as no surprise, she writes

Gayle Tzemach Lemmon is a a CNN contributor and senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations. She is the author of "Ashley's War: The Untold Story of a Team of Women Soldiers on the Special Ops Battlefield." The opinions expressed in this commentary are hers.

(CNN) Red meat met UN blue. President Trump came to the United Nations Tuesday, his maiden voyage before the international body he has long criticized, with a reputation for plain talk and far-reaching language -- the kind of talk rarely heard in UN hallways.

Gayle Tzemach Lemmon

He did not disappoint. Teleprompter Donald Trump met domestic speech-giving Donald Trump. He brought to the UN floor scorching language usually reserved for his domestic audiences — or perhaps Twitter.

His speech called North Korea's Kim Jong-Un a "rocket man" leading a "depraved regime" on a "suicide mission" and labeled the Iran nuclear deal "an embarrassment" of an agreement about which the world had not yet heard the last. And he said that certain parts of the world facing conflict were "going to hell."

On North Korea, Trump said t hat if the regime does not comply with the international community, "we have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea."

He also said, "We are renewing our commitment to the first duty of every government, the duty of our citizens." And that is why the tough talk took such strong hold Tuesday.

