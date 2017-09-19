Hillary Clinton's blockbuster pledge is toothless

Story highlights Mark Bauerlein: In NPR interview, Clinton obtusely confused her fate and that of the country. This kind of thinking is her vulnerability

Mark Bauerlein is a professor of English at Emory University, senior editor of the journal First Things and author of "The Dumbest Generation: How the Digital Age Stupefies Young Americans and Jeopardizes Our Future; Or, Don't Trust Anyone Under 30." The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) Hillary Clinton's latest allegations of Russian interference in the election gives the plot a personal spin.

In an NPR interview that aired this week, she told Terry Gross that in September 2016, the intelligence community had learned of a Russian "campaign of disinformation, a cyber campaign against my campaign, against me, and it meant to discredit me, defeat me if they could, and to help Trump."

Mark Bauerlein

And later: "I think Comey cost me the election, and it was aided and abetted by Russia." Even the sympathetic Gross had to offer that "some people are trying to figure out" how much Clinton's charges are "about trying to defend our democracy" or "how much of it is just self-justification."

And there we get to Clinton's prime vulnerability, this obtuse confusion of herself and her country. She repeats it in direct answer to the question: "But I think they go hand in hand"-- that is, her fate and the fate of the USA.

It's like a lesson in early childhood that won't get dislodged. What happens to her is always representative of something much bigger.

