Doctor: Graham-Cassidy health 'reform' is a wolf in sheep's clothing

Ford Vox is a physician specializing in rehabilitation medicine and a journalist. He is a medical analyst for NPR station WABE-FM 90.1 in Atlanta. He writes frequently for CNN Opinion. Follow him on Twitter @FordVox. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) There's perhaps no clearer snapshot of the disconnect in D.C. than a week in which a small group of Democratic senators comes out swinging for a single-payer healthcare system, only to be blindsided by the news that a far larger pool of Republican senators are coalescing around yet another effort -- the disastrous Graham-Cassidy bill -- to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

It's as if everyone in Washington has given up on the idea of practical governance in favor of posturing for the benefit of their core political base.

A hurricane's projected landfall is an example of a true deadline, one that really means do or die. September 30th, the date after which the Republican Senate can no longer use the budget reconciliation process to push through health care legislation by a simple majority, is an example of an artificial deadline — one that is about politics, not about improving anyone's health care.

It's easy to see where Republicans' urgency about making that deadline comes from. They are looking across the aisle at Bernie Sanders, who is drawing "Amens" for the concept that Medicare-for-all is the only way to achieve universal coverage, and pondering how they might negotiate anything with these Democrats.

The GOP's fear is palpable. Republicans in Congress are getting an earful from constituents who've swallowed endless lies from them about Obamacare since before its passage, folks who are hooked into a media echo chamber that can easily spawn GOP primary opponents to better conform to the party's "repeal and replace" promise.