Kurdish president vows to press on with independence referendum

(CNN)Kurdish President Masoud Barzani is vowing to go ahead with a referendum on Kurdish independence, despite an Iraqi Supreme Court ruling ordering a halt to next week's vote.
"The Kurdistan Region will happily negotiate with Baghdad after the referendum," Barzani said in an online statement. "If we cannot become good partners within Iraq, then let us be great neighbors."
On Monday, Iraq's highest court ordered the suspension of the September 25 referendum. The court's move came in response to lawsuits challenging the planned vote. One was filed by Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi.
Another was filed by four members of Iraq's Parliament -- who called for the suspension of the referendum and the designation of the poll as "unconstitutional," according to court documents.
A curfew was imposed in the oil-rich city of Kirkuk on Monday night, following deadly clashes between supporters and opponents of the referendum, Kirkuk police said. One man was killed.
The referendum has been criticized by the United Nations, as well as US, British and Turkish diplomats.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said any referendum would take away from the battle against ISIS, and that the issue should be resolved through "structured dialogue and constructive compromise."
British Defense Secretary Michael Fallon echoed his remarks.
"That is our message to President Barzani, (of Iraqi Kurdistan) this referendum is a mistake, and could detract from the essential campaign of defeating Daesh (ISIS)," Fallon said Monday.
Meanwhile Turkey fears the vote could stoke separatist aspirations among its own sizable Kurdish minority.
On Friday, the White House also called on the Kurdish Regional Government to call off the referendum, saying it was "distracting from efforts to defeat ISIS."
Kirkuk governor: Dreams sometimes become reality
The Kurdish government administers Iraqi Kurdistan, the semi-autonomous Kurdish region in northern Iraq.
Kurdish fighters in northern Iraq, known as Peshmerga, and in northern Syria, known as the People's Protection Units or YPG, have proven effective fighting forces on the ground against ISIS.
Numbering about 30 million, Kurds make up a sizable minority in a number of Middle Eastern nations, comprising about 10% of the population in Syria, 19% in Turkey, 15-20% in Iraq, and nearly 10% in Iran. They have never had a nation state of their own, resulting in Kurdish nationalist movements across the region.
Najmaldin Karim, the governor of Kirkuk province, in a July interview with CNN's Fred Pleitgen, said Kurds had been subjected to discrimination for decades, and that the time was ripe for a referendum and then a serious discussion with the Iraqi government on a peaceful separation.
"Everybody has the right to dream, of course," he said. "Dream sometimes becomes reality."