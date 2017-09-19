Kurdish president vows to press on with independence referendum

(CNN) Kurdish President Masoud Barzani is vowing to go ahead with a referendum on Kurdish independence, despite an Iraqi Supreme Court ruling ordering a halt to next week's vote.

"The Kurdistan Region will happily negotiate with Baghdad after the referendum," Barzani said in an online statement. "If we cannot become good partners within Iraq, then let us be great neighbors."

Massoud Barzani Iraqi Kurdish President

On Monday, Iraq's highest court ordered the suspension of the September 25 referendum. The court's move came in response to lawsuits challenging the planned vote. One was filed by Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi.

Another was filed by four members of Iraq's Parliament -- who called for the suspension of the referendum and the designation of the poll as "unconstitutional," according to court documents.

A curfew was imposed in the oil-rich city of Kirkuk on Monday night, following deadly clashes between supporters and opponents of the referendum, Kirkuk police said. One man was killed.

