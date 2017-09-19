(CNN) Several hospitals in the rebel-held Syrian province of Idlib were targeted in airstrikes on Tuesday, local activist media and a monitoring group said.

There were conflicting accounts of how many hospitals came under attack or how many people died.

Activist group Idlib Media Center said strikes knocked out service at Al-Rahma Hospital in the town of Khan Sheikhoun, Orient Hospital in Kafr Nabl and an obstetrics hospital in Al-Tah village, and that three nurses were killed in another hospital in Al-Tah, which remained operational.

An ambulance damaged in an airstrike on Al-Tah.

But Mustafa al-Haj Yusuf, director of the Idlib branch of the Syria Civil Defense, better known as the White Helmets, told CNN that one nurse was killed in airstrikes on three hospitals. Two of the group's headquarters and a team in the field were also hit, Yusuf added.

Tuesday marked the first deadly airstrikes in Idlib in months, according to the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

