Photos: Is this the world's ultimate golf course? It's arguably one of the most spectacular settings in the world for a golf course. Situated within the South African bush -- in the Entabeni safari conservancy -- the Legend Golf Course is a three-hour drive from Johannesburg. Hide Caption 1 of 16

Photos: Is this the world's ultimate golf course? It's overlooked by Hanglip mountain and as golfers walk down the course's fairways they are close to dense bush as well as grasslands. Hide Caption 2 of 16

Photos: Is this the world's ultimate golf course? As well as a stunning landscape, wandering wildlife provides an added extra special ingredient to the course's attractions. Here impala and water buffalo roam across the seventh hole. Hide Caption 3 of 16

Photos: Is this the world's ultimate golf course? The course is one of the longest in the world. Normally playing at 6,534 meters it can be extended to 7,748m. Hide Caption 4 of 16

Photos: Is this the world's ultimate golf course? It also has quite the 19th hole ... Hide Caption 5 of 16

Photos: Is this the world's ultimate golf course? ... firstly you need a helicopter to reach ... Hide Caption 6 of 16

Photos: Is this the world's ultimate golf course? ... the tee at the top of Hanglip mountain ... Hide Caption 7 of 16

Photos: Is this the world's ultimate golf course? ... far below the green is in the shape of Africa. Hide Caption 8 of 16

Photos: Is this the world's ultimate golf course? This par 3 is 631m long ... Hide Caption 9 of 16

Photos: Is this the world's ultimate golf course? ... though it's probably one to avoid If you don't have a head for heights. Hide Caption 10 of 16

Photos: Is this the world's ultimate golf course? The club's gate house entrance is pictured from an aerial view. Hide Caption 11 of 16

Photos: Is this the world's ultimate golf course? Each of the course's 18 holes is designed by one of the world's leading golfers. Hide Caption 12 of 16

Photos: Is this the world's ultimate golf course? A view of the second hole, designed by Thomas Bjorn of Denmark. Hide Caption 13 of 16

Photos: Is this the world's ultimate golf course? South Africa Retief Goosen designed the 18th hole. Hide Caption 14 of 16

Photos: Is this the world's ultimate golf course? Not that the Legend Golf Course is the only one in Africa offering views of exotic wildlife ... here a crocodile is seen in the Kruger Park at the Leopard Creek Country Golf Club in South Africa in December 2016. Hide Caption 15 of 16