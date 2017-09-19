Breaking News

A golf course with a view: mountains, wildlife and you need a helicopter to reach the 19th hole

Updated 12:26 PM ET, Tue September 19, 2017

It&#39;s arguably one of the most spectacular settings in the world for a golf course. Situated within the South African bush -- in the Entabeni safari conservancy -- the Legend Golf Course is a three-hour drive from Johannesburg.
It&#39;s overlooked by Hanglip mountain and as golfers walk down the course&#39;s fairways they are close to dense bush as well as grasslands.
As well as a stunning landscape, wandering wildlife provides an added extra special ingredient to the course&#39;s attractions. Here impala and water buffalo roam across the seventh hole.
The course is one of the longest in the world. Normally playing at 6,534 meters it can be extended to 7,748m.
It also has quite the 19th hole ...
... firstly you need a helicopter to reach ...
... the tee at the top of Hanglip mountain ...
... far below the green is in the shape of Africa.
This par 3 is 631m long ...
... though it&#39;s probably one to avoid If you don&#39;t have a head for heights.
The club&#39;s gate house entrance is pictured from an aerial view.
Each of the course&#39;s 18 holes is designed by one of the world&#39;s leading golfers.
A view of the second hole, designed by Thomas Bjorn of Denmark.
South Africa Retief Goosen designed the 18th hole.
Not that the Legend Golf Course is the only one in Africa offering views of exotic wildlife ... here a crocodile is seen in the Kruger Park at the Leopard Creek Country Golf Club in South Africa in December 2016.
Tell us the most spectacular golf course you've played on our Facebook page.
Tell us the most spectacular golf course you've played on our Facebook page.
