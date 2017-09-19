(CNN) Police investigating the Grenfell Tower fire disaster in London have revealed that thieves stole cash from at least one of the apartments in the shell of the building.

In a briefing to journalists, police said there were three other possible thefts, and apologized for the fact that despite round-the-clock security, thieves were still able to gain access.

"I thought that 24/7 security would be sufficient and it has't been. I apologize for that," said Detective Superintendent Fiona McCormack of London's Metropolitan Police. She didn't say how much cash was involved, but admitted it was a considerable amount.

The offenses came to light recently when owners were allowed back into the lesser damaged properties in the lower floors of the buildings to collect belongings.

Police said they are also investigating eight cases in which people may have fraudulently claimed money following the disaster. Two people have so far been charged.

