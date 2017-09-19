Breaking News

German police arrest three suspected ISIS militants

By Lauren Said-Moorhouse and Stephanie Halasz, CNN

Updated 12:35 PM ET, Tue September 19, 2017

A group of policemen on patrol in Munich, Germany on Sunday.
(CNN)Three men were arrested on suspicion of terror offenses in a series of counterterrorism operations in Germany, federal prosecutors announced Tuesday.

Abbas R., an Iraqi national who is at least 19 years old, and Raad Riyadh A.A., who is 31, were accused of war crimes and membership of Islamic State.
They were alleged to have been involved the murder of two Shiite women in Mosul, Iraq, in June 2014. They were also accused of the execution of an Iraqi officer in October that year. Prosecutors did not give their full names, in line with German privacy laws.
After coming to Germany in July 2015, Raad Riyadh A.A. is suspected of attempting to recruit two other Iraqis on behalf of ISIS and trying to convince another Iraqi national to carry out a suicide attack, according to the prosecutor's office.
    The two men were arrested in Berlin on Monday.
    Separately, a 24-year-old Syria national identified as Majed A., was taken into custody in the northern state of Schleswig-Holstein. He is alleged to have been a member of several terrorist organizations in Syria.
    He was arrested on September 13.