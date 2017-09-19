German police arrest three suspected ISIS militants

(CNN) Three men were arrested on suspicion of terror offenses in a series of counterterrorism operations in Germany, federal prosecutors announced Tuesday.

Abbas R., an Iraqi national who is at least 19 years old, and Raad Riyadh A.A., who is 31, were accused of war crimes and membership of Islamic State.

They were alleged to have been involved the murder of two Shiite women in Mosul, Iraq, in June 2014. They were also accused of the execution of an Iraqi officer in October that year. Prosecutors did not give their full names, in line with German privacy laws.

After coming to Germany in July 2015, Raad Riyadh A.A. is suspected of attempting to recruit two other Iraqis on behalf of ISIS and trying to convince another Iraqi national to carry out a suicide attack, according to the prosecutor's office.

The two men were arrested in Berlin on Monday.

Read More